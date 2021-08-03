Severe Weather Statement issued for Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hidalgo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HIDALGO COUNTY At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Animas, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Animas and Windmill. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
