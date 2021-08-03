Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 20:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SPRING BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTY At 841 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Latest reports from EMs indicate that Hwy 12 is clear. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch Creek and Indian Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar and southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE