Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM MST At 547 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tanque Verde, or 9 miles northeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving southwest at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea sized hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.alerts.weather.gov
