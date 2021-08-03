Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hidalgo County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hidalgo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HIDALGO COUNTY At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Animas, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Animas and Windmill. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Animas, NM
County
Hidalgo County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy