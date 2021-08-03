Cancel
Eureka County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LANDER COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM PDT At 546 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of New Pass Summit, moving northeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over the Desatoya Mountains in southwest Lander county.

alerts.weather.gov

