3 injured after vehicle strikes tree in Grand Rapids

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Michigan Street NE and Plymouth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the crash occurred Monday evening when the vehicle hit a curb and struck a tree. The doors of the vehicle had to be jacked open, according to police.

The three occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital to be evaluated. Police say the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police were on scene around 8:30 p.m. and the damaged car was towed.

