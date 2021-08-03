Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Simon Property raises full-year guidance as shoppers return to stores

By Jennifer Waters
therealdeal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Property Group raised its full-year earnings guidance as consumers returned to shopping centers and malls after Covid-19 lockdowns were mostly lifted across the country in the second quarter. Funds from operations rose to $1.21 billion, 53 percent higher than the year-ago period when some stores were just beginning to...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brookfield Properties#Bankruptcies#Restaurants#Simon Property Group#Reit#Ffo#Authentic Brands#Jcpenney#Aeropostale#Brooks Brothers#Lucky Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Innovative Industrial Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) _ Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The Park City, Utah-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $43 million, or $1.64 per share, in the period. Funds from operations is...
Financial Reportsbakingbusiness.com

Hostess raises full-year outlook

KANSAS CITY — Hostess Brands, Inc. benefited from improved consumer mobility as well as continued elevated levels of at-home snacking in the second quarter, prompting the company to raise its outlook for the fiscal year. Executives at the Kansas City-based company now expect adjusted net revenue growth of 7.5% to...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Zoetis reported profit and revenue rose above expectations, raised the full-year guidance

Zoetis Inc. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and lifted its full-year outlook, driven by petcare parasiticides, dermatology products, vaccines and diagnostics. The animal health company's stock slipped 0.4% in premarket trading, after closing Wednesday at a record. Net income rose to $512 million, or $1.07 a share, from $377 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.19, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.08. Revenue grew 25.8% to $1.95 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.83 billion. For 2021, the company raised its guidance ranges for adjusted EPS to between $4.47 and $4.55 from between $4.42 and $4.51, and for revenue to between $7.63 billion and $7.70 billion from between $7.50 billion and $7.63 billion. "Our triple combination parasiticide Simparica Trio® continues exceeding our launch expectations and strengthening our overall position in this competitive market, and we remain very positive about further uptake of our petcare innovations in monoclonal antibodies and diagnostics," said Chief Executive Kristin Peck. The stock has soared 17.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.6%.
Retailtherealdeal.com

“Revenge buying” powers mall owner Macerich to crush estimates

Shopping centers, pummeled by the pandemic, are staging a comeback. That’s welcome news for one of the nation’s largest mall owners. The Macerich Company was upbeat during its quarterly earnings call Wednesday, describing what it sees as a shopping renaissance due to federal income checks and pent-up demand. “Brick and...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is the Worst Over for Simon Property Group?

If you look at Simon Property Group's recent results, you'll likely see the glass as half full. But if you take a longer-term view of things, the outlook for this REIT could still be half empty. In the end, the answer is more nuanced than a simple yes or no.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Newell Brands beats expectations, raises full-year sales guidance

Newell Brands Inc. reported second quarter net income of $197 million, or 46 cents per share, up from $78 million, or 18 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 56 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 45 cents. Sales of $2.71 billion were up from $2.11 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.56 billion. Newell's portfolio includes Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Elmer's and Graco baby products. For the third quarter, Newell is guiding for sales of $2.70 to $2.78 billion and adjusted EPS of 46 cents to 50 cents. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $2.596 billion and EPS of 54 cents. Newell raised its full-year sales outlook, which is now expected to be $10.10 billion to $10.35 billion, up from $9.9 billion to to $10.1 billion. Adjusted EPS is still forecast to be $1.63 to $1.73. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $10.112 billion and EPS of $1.73. Newell shares were nearly unchanged in Friday premarket trading, and have gained 28.2% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 17.7% for 2021 so far.
Financial Reportsjack1065.com

Nestle raises full-year guidance after H1 organic sales grow 8.1%

ZURICH (Reuters) -Food giant Nestle raised its full-year organic growth guidance to 5-6% after strong demand for coffee lifted organic sales by a better-than-expected 8.1% in the first half of the year. Food groups are grappling with surging commodity costs that are hitting margins, but Nestle, with well-known brands like...
Financial ReportsSan Luis Obispo Tribune

American Homes 4 Rent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The Calabasas, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $122.8 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period. The average estimate...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Gildan Activewear Sees Sales Rebound In Q2

Gildan Activewear reported sales in the second quarter rose 225 percent over last year and were down approximately 7 percent from record second-quarter 2019 sales. Earnings topped Wall Street’s targets. The gains came despite supply chain constraints. The company also announced the approval by its Board of Directors for the...
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Farmland Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Denver, said it had a funds...
Financial ReportsForexTV.com

Canopy Growth revenue falls short of estimates

Canopy Growth Corp. shares rose 0.8% in premarket trade Friday, after the Canadian cannabis company posted a profit for its fiscal first quarter, thanks to noncash fair value changes in some of its holdings of more than C$600 million ($479.9 million). The company posted net income of C$392.4 million, or 84 cents a share, for the quarter to June 30, after a loss of C$108.5 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Earnings were boosted by other income that totaled C$581 million, primarily due to non-cash fair value changes of $601 million. Revenue net of excise taxes came to C$136 million, up 23% from the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 23 cents a share and revenue of C$151 million. “While we’re encouraged by regulatory advancement in the U.S., Canopy is not waiting as we continue to scale our business on both sides of the border with an exciting product pipeline planned for the coming quarters,” Chief Executive David Klein said in a statement. Revenue was driven by double-digit growth in Canadian cannabis and other consumer products, which offset a decline in international sales. The company said CBD business in the U.S., led by the Martha Stewart line, continued to built momentum. The company is still aiming for positive adjusted EBTIDA by the end of fiscal 2022, driven by higher revenue, cost savings and improved price/mix. Shares have fallen 22% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has gained 21% and the S&P 500 has gained 18%.
Financial Reportstherealdeal.com

Marcus & Millichap reports record-high quarterly revenue, earnings

Marcus & Millichap made a V-shaped recovery a reality in the second quarter. The commercial brokerage giant achieved the highest quarterly revenue and earnings in the company’s 50 year history, president and CEO Hessam Nadji told analysts during a second-quarter earnings call Friday. The firm closed nearly 3,300 transactions in...
Financial Reportstherealdeal.com

Elliman’s record 195% revenue jump, $43M profit just the beginning: Lorber

Douglas Elliman reported record revenues and profits Thursday and executive chairman Howard Lorber forecast more to come. “I don’t necessarily feel that we’ve increased to the highest point,” he told analysts during the second-quarter earnings call for Elliman’s parent company, Vector Group. The brokerage notched $392 million in revenue for...
Financial ReportsFresno Bee

WestRock: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $250.1 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.
Retailmit.edu

The Brand Advantage That Will Lure Shoppers Back to Stores

Retail stores are in dramatic decline, undercut by e-commerce giants like Amazon and the convenience of online shopping.1 The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated this shift, with e-commerce now accounting for more than 1 in 5 retail purchases — a significant jump from online sales in 2019.2. Is there a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy