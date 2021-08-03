Cleveland police officer involved in shooting on city's west side, union rep says

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on July 7, 2021.

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday evening.

According to officials, the incident happened on the city's west side, near West 117th Street.

Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Union, tells 3News that the officer was not injured in the incident.

EMS officials say that a 21-year-old male was taken from that location to MetroHealth in serious condition. His current condition is unknown.

3News reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police but did not receive a statement at the time of publication.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3News for more details as they are made available.

