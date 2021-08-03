Construction Report: Fairbanks and North Pole receive sidewalk improvements
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) is working to improve sidewalks in Fairbanks and North Pole this summer. The DOT is working on four sidewalks - two in Fairbanks and two in North Pole. According to DOT Northern Region Information Officer Caitlin Frye, they are working with the FAST Planning (Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation) on the project.www.webcenterfairbanks.com
