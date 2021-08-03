Research is so much easier with google now, too bad I didn't like it in E

Life can be a lot like Gomer Pyles’ favorite saying — “Surprise, surprise, surprise!” When you are coasting along, never expecting the unusual, it happens. Just a week ago, on a quiet Saturday afternoon, Andy suddenly became nauseated, then Ellen the Elephant began doing her famous stomp dance on his chest. Yep, he had a heart attack. And typical of Andy Bowman, he did it up right. No wimpy little twinge for him. No Sirree. He just had to make a full-blown statement and have one that could have blown the doors off his bus. Arteries that until then had functioned quietly in hiding, suddenly decided to make their presence known in his life — in a big way. Two of them absolutely went on strike, and seemingly set up a picket line — “We ain’t gonna work, and we’re not lettin’ anyone or anything else come thru here!’
Comments / 0