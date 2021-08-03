Cancel
NFL

Vikings camp observations: Oli Udoh takes a turn at left tackle

By Andrew Krammer
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an afternoon when the Vikings were already thinned at a major position — quarterback — the team's No. 3 left tackle stepped into the starting lineup as well. Third-year lineman Oli Udoh, who has been rotating at right guard with the first-team offense during training camp, moved to left tackle on Monday afternoon when rookie Christian Darrisaw (groin) and Rashod Hill (undisclosed) were held out of 11-on-11 drills.

