Superman And Lois' Tyler Hoechlin Wanted To Play Batman, But Explains Why Man Of Steel Is Better Fit

The CW has released the synopsis for "The Eradicator", the upcoming fourteenth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, August 10th, meaning that fans have a week off between this week's "Fail Safe" and "The Eradicator". As fans saw this week, Smallville continues to struggle to come to terms with what it experienced with Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), a struggle made all the more difficult since the truth hasn't been revealed to them. On top of that, "Fail Safe" also saw Tal-Rho escape the custody of General Lane (Dylan Walsh) and the Department of Defense, having seemingly become the Eradicator and thus containing the consciousness of all the Kryptonians, something that could spell major problems for not just Smallville for the world on a larger scale.