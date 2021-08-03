Superman And Lois' Tyler Hoechlin Wanted To Play Batman, But Explains Why Man Of Steel Is Better Fit
Even though Superman & Lois premiered on The CW earlier this year, Tyler Hoechlin has been playing the Arrowverse's Man of Steel since he first appeared on Supergirl back in 2016 for Season 2. While the actor has proven he is a perfect Clark Kent, Hoechlin recently revealed that he'd actually always wanted to play Batman, but thinks he probably lucked out by landing the hero role that he did.www.cinemablend.com
