‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Mariduena in Talks to Lead DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’

For everything that’s wrong with HBO Max – and, make no mistake, there is plenty to complain about when it comes to Warner Bros’ trademark streaming service – they did get one thing right with it: they have an incredible library of content for the average moviegoer to sift through. From first-run Warner Bros movies to the Turner Classic Movies archives, from exclusive partnerships with Cartoon Network and Studio Ghibli to a robust array of HBO-licensed features, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into, even if there are plenty of competitors that would better scratch any one viewer’s more niche interests. Nevertheless, there’s plenty to dive into as you figure out what exactly it is that you gravitate towards.