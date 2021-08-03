Cancel
‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Mariduena in Talks to Lead DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’

By Etan Vlessing
Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña is in negotiations for the lead role in Blue Beetle for HBO Max and Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Angel Manuel Soto, who helmed the 2020 Sundance coming-of-age drama Charm City Kings, was earlier tapped to direct DC’s first film to center on a Latino superhero. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who penned Miss Bala and the upcoming Scarface reboot, wrote the script for Blue Beetle.

