Former Sacramento Kings’ analyst Doug Christie has joined the team as an assistant coach

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been quite a few people to move from broadcasting jobs to roles with teams over the years, and the latest is Doug Christie. Christie (who played in the NBA from 1993-2007) joined the Kings’ NBC Sports California TV broadcast in April 2018 after long-time color commentator Jerry Reynolds exited a regular role after 33 years, and he worked with several play-by-play voices there, including Grant Napear, Gary Gerould, and Mark Jones (since the start of this last season). He also has co-hosted a sports radio show in the market on CBS Sports Radio affiliate KHTK 1140. But Christie announced Monday he’s leaving his broadcast roles to take up an assistant coaching position with the team:

