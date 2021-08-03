Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Q&A: ‘Very real fourth wave’ presses FDA to fully approve COVID-19 shots

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — A surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. brought on by the fast-spreading delta variant is increasing pressure on U.S. drug regulators to fully approve Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine, the first one to apply for full licensure in the U.S. Full approval could help the Biden administration ramp back...

