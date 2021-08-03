Judge cancels Whitewater election

TRAVERSE CITY — An election to decide the future of nonmedical marijuana businesses in Whitewater Township is off. Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer sided with arguments from Northpoint Farms LLC attorney Michael Corcoran that state law bars what Corcoran said amounted to a special election, set for Tuesday. That’s because there are no candidates on the ballot, only a question about whether to ban nonmedical marijuana businesses in the township.