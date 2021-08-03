Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitewater Township, MI

Judge cancels Whitewater election

By Jordan Travis jtravis@record-eagle.com
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 5 days ago

TRAVERSE CITY — An election to decide the future of nonmedical marijuana businesses in Whitewater Township is off. Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer sided with arguments from Northpoint Farms LLC attorney Michael Corcoran that state law bars what Corcoran said amounted to a special election, set for Tuesday. That’s because there are no candidates on the ballot, only a question about whether to ban nonmedical marijuana businesses in the township.

www.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Whitewater Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Whitewater Township, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#State Elections#Attorneys#Thirteenth Circuit Court#Northpoint Farms Llc#Mrtma#Northpoint Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
Arkansas StatePosted by
NBC News

Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy