The Nuggets are hosting their third predraft workout and Markus Howard is on the other end of the Ball Arena practice court taking on coaches at the rim. On one drill, it's a single man between him and the rim. Then the Nuggets will add two defenders to contain Howard. Finally, the team posts one big at the rim along with two perimeter defenders. On all three possessions, Howard scores with ease. Finishing and dribbling have been the areas of focus for the 22-year-old and he has added some muscle since last season. Howard knows he'll need to keep adding new aspects to his game if he wants to build on a promising rookie campaign.