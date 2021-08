The Colorado Avalanche have signed Defensemen Ryan Murray. He’s slated to slide into their 3rd pairing and be the Avs’ 6th D-man. What was up with his dip in production last year? and what do we think of this signing and Murray’s fit with the rest of the Avs defense? AJ Haefele and Rudo come to you LIVE to break down everything you need to know in the world of the Colorado Avalanche!