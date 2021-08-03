Cancel
Technology

New Virtual Instrument, DSP Action, Designed For Dynamic Sound Effects

Synthtopia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTsugi Studio has introduced DSP Action, a unique sound design tool designed to let you create dynamic sound effects by drawing them with a mouse or a graphic tablet. DSP Action is based on a a procedural audio engine, so you customize sounds and then animate them to meet your needs.

#Dsp#Sound Design#Sound Effects#Design Tool#Explosions#New Virtual Instrument#Dsp Action#Tsugi Studio#Dsp Motion
Cell Phonesmacsparky.com

New Design at MacSparky.com

For some time now, I've felt that MacSparky.com was getting too noisy. When I first did my prior design, I didn't have Learn.MacSparky and I only published one podcast. I've expanded since then, and the website just kept getting bits bolted on willy-nilly, and it got to the point that reading the content was getting hard with all the visual clutter.
arxiv.org

Use of speaker recognition approaches for learning timbre representations of musical instrument sounds from raw waveforms

Timbre representations of musical instruments, essential for diverse applications such as musical audio synthesis and separation, might be learned as bottleneck features from an instrumental recognition model. Given the similarities between speaker recognition and musical instrument recognition, in this paper, we investigate how to adapt successful speaker recognition algorithms to musical instrument recognition to learn meaningful instrumental timbre representations. To address the mismatch between musical audio and models devised for speech, we introduce a group of trainable filters to generate proper acoustic features from input raw waveforms, making it easier for a model to be optimized in an input-agnostic and end-to-end manner. Through experiments on both the NSynth and RWC databases in both musical instrument closed-set identification and open-set verification scenarios, the modified speaker recognition model was capable of generating discriminative embeddings for instrument and instrument-family identities. We further conducted extensive experiments to characterize the encoded information in learned timbre embeddings.
Video Gamesrekkerd.org

Annihilation Mech Sound Effects sample library by Bluezone

Bluezone Corporation has announced the release of its new sample library Annihilation, a collection of 184 devastating robot sound effects for movie editors, animators and video game sound designers. All content was recorded using high-quality and professional equipment. The library has been created with field recordings, hardware synthesizers, electromagnetic fields...
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Rast Sound Intros Cinescapes PRO 2 Soundscape Instrument

Rast Sound has introduced Cinescapes PRO 2, a new Kontakt instrument that’s tailored to creating ambient soundscapes. Cinescapes PRO 2 offers three performance modes: Loop, Compose & Evolve. Loop mode will evolve and randomize around a certain selected chord related with the emotion you selected. Compose mode moves between chords...
Computersrekkerd.org

Mod Sound releases Velvetverb modern algorithmic reverb effect plugin

Mod Sound has announced the release of its Velvetverb algorithmic reverb plugin for Windows and Mac. Velvetverb features 4 unique, flexible reverb modes (Velvet Room, Hall Effect, Plate Glass, and Dark Energy), capable of producing far-reaching control sweeps, from natural room sounds, to swirling soundscapes, to warbling resonances, to otherworldly washes.
Technologyrekkerd.org

Sampletraxx launches Volta industrial sound design elements sample library

Sampletraxx has announced the release of a premium collection of industrial sound design elements in collaboration with Si Begg. With over 380 designed and raw sounds, the Volta pack delivers an abrasive aesthetic, meticulously crafted from live recordings of bespoke instruments and organic sounds for a new class of sonic elements.
TechnologySynthtopia

SampleScience Intros Free French Violin Virtual Instrument

SampleScience has introduced French Violin, a free violin VST/AU for Mac & Windows. “French Violin is a beautiful multi-sampled violin with a lot of character and charm. Played to sound authentic, French Violin has a very warm and natural sound. It’s the perfect violin plugin to add a touch of strings to your music production without using GB of hard drive space.
Computersrekkerd.org

Albanju virtual banjo instrument by New Nation Software on sale at 50% OFF

ADSR Sounds is offering a 50% discount on the Albanju sampled banjo instrument by New Nation Software. With many producers realizing the individuality you can have by using instruments not typically found in the Western Music World, it’s safe to say that the East & Middle East have had their fair share of influence as of recent. Just look at some of the most popular music & artists out in recent years like Lil Baby, DaBaby, Jack Harlow & more. Many of their productions use instruments that are not usually found in the Western Hemisphere.
Technologyrics.org

Game on: are virtual worlds the future of building design?

With architects using video game engines to immerse their clients in 3D building plans, Modus asks how the digitisation of the built environment has reached this point and what the future holds. Digitisation enables rapid change and means the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) market can address global trends including...
Computersslashdot.org

Texas Instruments' New Calculator Will Run Programs Written in Python

Or just, you know, make it a smartphone app. Writing python on a calculator sounds the sort of pain designed to put people off a career in software. Can anyone explain why these calculators are even a thing nowadays?. That is, an explanation that doesn't involve 70-year-old high school science...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

A Sound Effect launches Super Summer Sound Effects Sale

The independent sound effects creators on A Sound Effect have teamed up to offer a huge summer sale, with large discounts on hundreds of popular sound effects libraries, as well as instruments and plugins. Also, any order on the site also includes exclusive bonus sound packs such as:. MatiasMacSD’s new,...
Video GamesIGN

PS5 System Update Beta Adds 3D Audio for TV Speakers, Trophy Tracking, and More

Sony's newly released PlayStation 5 system software update for beta users has added 3D audio for TV speakers, as well as trophy tracking and a whole host of other features. The update adds support for 3D audio from TV speakers. Previously only available through headphones, this feature can be enabled in the audio output settings under 'sound' in the settings menu. The system can be optimised for your TV by measuring the acoustics of your room through the microphone in the DualSense controller. How effective this will be in practice remains to be seen but regardless it sounds like a welcome addition for the console.
Musicbedroomproducersblog.com

Get 70% OFF Output’s Essential Engines @ Native Instruments

Native Instruments are offering Output’s Essential Engines bundle for its lowest price to date at €349. The company is also offering a 50% OFF discount on individual Output products. Writing about music means that there’s a lot of different stuff passing through my hands every week. A lot of it...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Nothing ear (1) review: Unique design, phenomenal sound

There's no dearth of choice if you're in the market for wireless audio. The best wireless earbuds from Samsung, Sony, Jabra, and Sennheiser deliver incredible sound and come with useful features like the ability to tune out background noise and water resistance. But what's particularly interesting is how far budget wireless earbuds have come in the last three years; these days, you can get great-sounding earbuds that offer the same set of features as their high-end counterparts for $100 or less.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 Mk3 review

The Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 Mk3 is a well-designed and easy-to-use DJ controller with a lot to offer casual users. Today's best Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 deals. ☆☆☆☆☆. Native Instruments Traktor... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2...
Technologynewyorkcitynews.net

How To Create An Effective And Responsive Design For Your Website

Websites are proving to be a great source of income as you can launch your services online and avail yourself of unimaginable benefits in many ways. But to achieve something like this, it is important to have a quality website that is fun and easy to use. It is not a big deal to make your website attractive and effective by using images these days due to the increased importance of images by the innovation of photo search processes.
Electronicsmactrast.com

Second AirPods Pro Beta Firmware Beta Adds Support for Conversation Boost

Apple recently began providing developers with access to beta versions of its AirPods Pro firmware, allowing them to test new features before it is released to the public. Apple released a second version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ firmware (4A362b) last Friday and only now is information about the beta being shared on Reddit.

