Special Weather Statement issued for West Central Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: West Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CIBOLA AND WEST CENTRAL VALENCIA COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles south of Mesita, or 20 miles south of Laguna Pueblo, moving southeast at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cibola and west central Valencia Counties.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0