Norfolk police officers made four arrests in three separate incidents over the weekend in which meth was allegedly involved. Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2:05 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 700 block of Norfolk Avenue for a man who was yelling in front of businesses. Officers arrived and located 60-year-old Rodney Bussey of Norfolk. Bussey stated that someone had stolen his bicycle, Bauer said, and that he had since located it in front of a nearby apartment building.