Text-message ‘nudges’ can encourage holdouts to get COVID vaccination, study finds

By Enrique Rivero
Asia Media
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew UCLA-led research indicates that simple text messages emphasizing the easy availability of COVID-19 vaccines successfully boosted the number of people who got the shot. The researchers, from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, the UCLA Anderson School of Management and Carnegie Mellon University, say their findings held true across all demographics, including groups that have been hesitant to receive the vaccine.

