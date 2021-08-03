Text-message ‘nudges’ can encourage holdouts to get COVID vaccination, study finds

BOSTON (CBS) — A new study finds that people who have had COVID-19 in the past still benefit from getting vaccinated against COVID. I hear this all the time: ‘I’ve had COVID or I have a positive antibody test so I must be immune,’ but that’s not true. We know that if you’ve gotten it once, you can get it again. Now the CDC has looked at hundreds of people in Kentucky who were previously infected with the coronavirus through June of this year and found that those who were unvaccinated were more than twice as likely to get re-infected compared to those who were fully vaccinated. So even if you’ve had COVID-19, you are much less likely to get it again if you get vaccinated. And it’s generally recommended that you do so within 90 days of your initial infection unless you were treated with monoclonal antibodies in which case you should wait a little longer.