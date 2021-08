The news of the wildfire on the east side of Flathead Lake has been devastating. It has claimed a number of family homes and other structures. But, how many houses and structures have been lost so far? According to our latest update from Fire Information Officer C.C. Camel "We don't have a definite number right now but it's close to 20,” he said. “It started at Mile Marker 9 and is currently right around a mile marker 11 and then also up the Mission (Mountains) about mid slope. As of now, the fire is 1,150 acres."