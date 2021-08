While conducting a DUI checkpoint on July 24, two people were arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs. Eight drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. In addition, one person was arrested for felony animal cruelty and felony resisting arrest. The checkpoint was held near the intersection of McCall Blvd. and Sun City Blvd., from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Checkpoint locations are selected based on a history of collisions and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, instead they are conducted to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired or operating a vehicle without a valid license. The Menifee Police Department is committed to keeping the public safe when they are driving on c.