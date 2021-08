A West Branch man has been charged with Animal Neglect after authorities found a dog licensed to him suffering in the heat. According to the arrest report, a University of Iowa police officer found a gray male Pit Bull dog after 8:30 am Tuesday, tied up under the Hancher Foot Bridge on North Madison Street. At the time, the officer recorded a temperature of 90 degrees outside, with 77 percent humidity and a heat index of 111 on site. The dog was wearing a Rabies tag, which led authorities to the owner, 52-year-old Michael Beaver of West Branch.