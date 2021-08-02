Cancel
Environment

Dew points on the rise

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh temperatures will be on the rise going all the way through the weekend. Dew points will be rising along with them as rain chances get closer to our area. More warm, moist air in our area will help fuel the scattered thunderstorms that are expected near the end of the week. With the rise in high temps into the mid to upper 80s during the weekend, it could feel very sticky outside for any plans people may have. Luckily, dew points will stay relatively comfy before the rain arrives.

www.kaaltv.com

EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Saturday is not all for the rainfall

We still have plenty of chances for rain coming up in the next several days. Scattered thunderstorms remain expected overnight into Sunday (part of our possible severe threat). Then we also have a chance later Sunday evening for more scattered thunderstorms. These continue overnight into early Monday morning. We have one more chance for rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday (more of an isolated chance) before the back half of the 7-day forecast looks stunning!!
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Heavy rainfall expected for Saturday

Along with the threat for damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado or two; there is a chance for heavy rainfall. This could lead to flooding in some spots despite this year's drought conditions. Eastern parts of our area are under a moderate chance for heavy rainfall while the rest of us are under a slight chance. Some areas could potentially see upwards of an inch to an inch and a half of rain from these storms (on top of what we have already gotten).

