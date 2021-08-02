Dew points on the rise

High temperatures will be on the rise going all the way through the weekend. Dew points will be rising along with them as rain chances get closer to our area. More warm, moist air in our area will help fuel the scattered thunderstorms that are expected near the end of the week. With the rise in high temps into the mid to upper 80s during the weekend, it could feel very sticky outside for any plans people may have. Luckily, dew points will stay relatively comfy before the rain arrives.