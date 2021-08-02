West Virginia Power: Atlantic League's pitching distance change kicks in Tuesday

West Virginia Power pitcher Joe Harris will make history around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at Appalachian Power Park. Harris will start for the Power against the Gastonia Honey Hunters and, as such, will be the first to throw a pitch from the Atlantic League’s Major League Baseball-endorsed experimental distance of 61 feet 6 inches from the mound to home plate — a foot longer than the 60-6 distance that’s been in effect for baseball since the 1890s.