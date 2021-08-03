Knicks continue bringing back free agents with new Derrick Rose contract
The New York Knicks are bringing another one of their own free agents back, agreeing to a three-year deal with Derrick Rose. The New York Knicks have been active within the first couple hours of 2021 NBA free agency. Although it doesn’t seem like there will be any big fish to be found with Chris Paul agreeing to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns and Kawhi Leonard expected to remain with the LA Clippers, the Knicks have been busy bringing back as much of last year’s surprising team as possible.fansided.com
