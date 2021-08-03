Cancel
Washington State

Southern Resident orca near Washington state presumed dead

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

An orca is presumed dead after being found in distress last week in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, a body of water that separates Washington state from Canada, officials said. The cause of death for the Southern Resident orca pod’s oldest male, known as Cappuccino or K21, is still undetermined, but could include starvation, a chronic disease such as cancer, or both, according to Paul Cottrell of Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans Marine Mammal Unit.

