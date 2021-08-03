Project to make Portland neighborhood streets safer for pedestrians, bikes here to stay
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A city of Portland project to make neighborhood streets safer and more welcoming for bikes and pedestrians is here to stay. The Portland Bureau of Transportation is announcing it will make most of the temporary modifications permanent. The idea started last summer, amid the pandemic, as a way to get people active and outside. It means some neighborhood streets will look and feel different for good. This is all part of PBOT's Slow Streets Program.www.kptv.com
