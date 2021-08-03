Cancel
Bannock County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Expect ponding of water in parking lots. Make sure drains are free of debris. Driving will be difficult due to low visibility in heavy rain. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BANNOCK...CENTRAL POWER AND SOUTHEASTERN BINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near American Falls Reservoir, moving southeast at 20 to 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 to 45 mph and small hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Trail Creek Campground and Wapello.

alerts.weather.gov

