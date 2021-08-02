Flood Advisory issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Quemado Lake and Old Horse Springs. Hazardous water levels are expected in Carrizo Wash, Agua Fria Creek, and over the headwaters of Largo Creek and Mangas Creek. Hazardous ponding will impact Routes 32 and 103 in spots. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.