Cal. Legislature on Track to Define "Harass" to Mean "Approach to Speak to," and …
That's what SB 742 would do; it passed the California Senate 33-4, and the Assembly Public Safety Committee 6-2, so it seems on track to passage. It starts:. (a) It is [a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1000] to knowingly approach within 30 feet of any person while a person is making the approach within 100 feet of the entrance of a vaccination site and is seeking to enter or exit a vaccination site, or any occupied motor vehicle seeking entry or exit, for the purpose of obstructing, injuring, harassing, intimidating, or interfering with that person or vehicle occupant in connection with any vaccination services.reason.com
