Russellville, KY

Logan County Fiscal Court, Russellville EPB apply for grant to expand high-speed internet

By Katey Cook
WBKO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - In a meeting back in July, the Logan County Fiscal Court voted to partner with the Russellville Electric Plant Board to apply for a grant program funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTI). “It’s a $288 million total grant,” Dale Vowell, the general manager of the Russellville Electric Plant Board, said. “I think they’re breaking it down about 18 million per state.”

Russellville, KY
Logan County, KY
