Logan County Fiscal Court, Russellville EPB apply for grant to expand high-speed internet
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - In a meeting back in July, the Logan County Fiscal Court voted to partner with the Russellville Electric Plant Board to apply for a grant program funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTI). “It’s a $288 million total grant,” Dale Vowell, the general manager of the Russellville Electric Plant Board, said. “I think they’re breaking it down about 18 million per state.”www.wbko.com
Comments / 0