eClinical Solutions' CEO and Co-founder, Raj Indupuri, Honored Among the 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences

Catherine Berman founded CNote following a career in the traditional financial industry, starting off in venture capital and then serving as the managing director at Charles Schwab on the strategy side. She says that she “was investing in diverse teams before it was popular to invest in diverse teams.” Berman later founded CNote in 2016, and the company has grown 200% in the past two years alone. The goal of the company is to provide the pipeline for large financial institutions and wealthy individuals to allocate money and investments into historically underserved communities. The company develops strategies that allow its investors to have a better return on investment than the more traditional nonprofit and government investments. Closing the economic wealth gap is no small feat, but Berman is confident in CNote’s abilities to make a real difference.