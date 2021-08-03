Cancel
Towson, MD

Baltimore County Public Schools invites students, staff to join in #Back2BCPS campaign

TOWSON, MD—Time to flip through those photo albums! Baltimore County Public Schools is asking all former and current students and staff to share photos of their favorite moments in its schools.

From Sunday, August 15 through Sunday, August 29, Team BCPS stakeholders are asked to post the photos on social media using hashtag #Back2BCPS and include messages about their favorite BCPS classes, schools, teachers, field trips, and more. Photos also can be emailed to communications@bcps.org.

“As we look forward to an exciting new school year, we also want to pause and look back,” said BCPS Superintendent of Schools Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Baltimore County Public Schools is deeply rooted in this community. It is a part of our neighborhoods, our history, our families, and our lives. Through #Back2BCPS, we want to celebrate the enduring legacy of our school system as we prepare to begin a new and very special school year.”

Almost all BCPS students will be returning to their school buildings when the 2021-2022 school year begins on Monday, August 30th. Throughout August, through the Back2BCPS campaign, the school system will share information about school registration, immunizations, COVID-19 vaccinations, athletics, and new programs and initiatives.

ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com
