eClinical Solutions' CEO and Co-founder, Raj Indupuri, Honored Among the 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services that accelerate digital clinical initiatives, is pleased to announce that CEO and Co-founder, Raj Indupuri, was selected to the PharmaVOICE 100. He is featured in PharmaVOICE magazine's annual July/August issue showcasing inspiring individuals in the global life sciences industry. The 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 cohort are visionary leaders who have driven the life sciences industry forward throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

