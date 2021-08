CHICAGO (CBS)– A person of interest was taken into custody on Friday after multiple pistol-whipping attacks on the CTA Blue Line. Police said an air-soft pistol was recovered from the person of interest’s backpack. Charges are pending. Person of interest is in custody and a air soft pistol was recovered in his backpack. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/BXeNf3HsDY — CPD_Transit (@CpdTransit) August 6, 2021 On August 4, shortly before 9 a.m., a man riding a northbound Blue Line train struck a 39-year-old woman in the head and arm with a handgun. He then got off the train at the Western stop on the 1900 block...