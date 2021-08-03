Cancel
Final WWE Smackdown Rating Up From Previous Week, Viewership Down

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week’s Smackdown held very well against the Olympics, rising slightly in the demo rating while overall viewership ticked down. Friday’s show brought in a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, while the total audience was 2.043 million. That’s up 3.6% and down 4.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.55 demo rating and 2.137 million viewers. That show was also up against the Olympics, specifically the opening ceremony.

