Kauai Island Utility Cooperative receives national award
KIUC was named one of eight Power Players of the Year, and Electric Cooperative of the Year by the Smart Electric Power Alliance.www.bizjournals.com
KIUC was named one of eight Power Players of the Year, and Electric Cooperative of the Year by the Smart Electric Power Alliance.www.bizjournals.com
The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
Comments / 0