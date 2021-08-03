Kauai Island Utility Cooperative receives national award

National League of Cities and the Democracy at Work Institute share how the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) can be used to support inclusive economic recovery through employee ownership and community ownership models. Broad-based ownership forms such as ESOPs and worker, consumer, and producer cooperatives have always met community needs in tough economic times—they are doing so now and can be further supported to create and retain jobs and vital services that are high-quality and locally rooted while building community wealth and addressing inequality through ownership.