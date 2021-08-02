Cancel
Booneville, MS

Shinault, Sr, Rev. Solomon Willie

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article95 went home to his Heavenly Father on July at his home with his family by his bedside. Visitation was held on Monday evening at Spinghill MB Church in Booneville from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Services are being held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, August 3 at Springhill MB Church with interment at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Blackland. He was educated in Booneville Colored School System. He served in the US Navy. He was self employed with Shinault Concrete Finishing. He was a retired Missionary Baptist Preacher of Sherman Grove MB Church in Sherman, Carter's Branch MB Church in Tishomingo, and Springhill MB Church in Baldwyn. He was a member of Wolf Creek MB Church in Blackland. He is survived by his children; Andrew L. Shinault, Sr. (Ludie), Groves J. Shinault (Peggy), S. W. Shinault, Jr., Gennie Tyes, Peggie Miller (William), Martha Fields, Phylus Shelly (Thomas), Yolanda Shinault, Ursula Cummings (Joseph), and Mary Francis Davis; siblings, Annie Mae Betts, Marcella McGee and Mary Maxine Hill; Sister-in-Laws, Juanita and Dorothy Shinualt and a brother-in-law, Willie George Shumper and a foster son, Bobby Charles Agnew (Tereisa); Grandchildren; Anthony Burress (Maria), Camelia Wilson (Nick), Andrew Shinault, Jr., Randy Shinault (Michelle), Raji Shinault, Darius Shinault (Shartonae), Sammie Tyes, Jr. (Joanne), Ledra Boyd, Sonata Boyd (Al), Groves Shinault, Jr. (Tameka), Teneisha Shinault, Emannuel Miller (Laquesha), Joshua Shinault (Sharon), Ida Kohleim (Aaron), Rev. IsaacShinault (Bridget), Quinton Osborne, Taylor Shinault, Ethan Cummings, Terwanda Shinault (James), Ada Gamble, Matthew Beene and Mark Davis. 38 grand grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife: Ida Odessa Phillips Shinault, parents; Wes and Fannie Mae Shinault, siblings; David, Daniel, and John Wesley Shinault, Agnes and Mildred Jumper, Hattie Alexander and Louella Shumpert and 1 grandson; Thomas Wesley Shelley, III. Pastor Isaac Shinault will officiate. Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.

