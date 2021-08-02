Rogers, Robert H.

Robert H. Rogers of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, passed away on August 1, 2021. He was born on June 2, 1935 in Booneville, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Grant Rogers and Hattie Sybil Houck Rogers of Plantersville. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Clinton Rogers of Oak Grove; children, Bob Rogers (Mary), Todd Rogers (Kathy), and Nancy Rogers (Alex); a sister, Elizabeth Rogers Bilbo (the late Hulon); five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives. Rogers graduated from Lumberton High School, Pearl River Junior College, Mississippi College, and graduated with Master's degrees from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and the University of Southern Mississippi. He served as the pastor of Baptist churches in the state of Mississippi, as well as in the countries of Israel and Spain. He served his country as a chaplain in the United States Army, including tours of duty in Korea, Germany and in the Vietnam War. He was also a rural letter carrier in Forrest and Lee Counties, Mississippi. Rogers was a member of Main Street Baptist Church of Hattiesburg. He and his wife were the original residents of the Claiborne Retirement Community, where he resided until his death. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, August 4, 2021 at Main Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, MS. Visitation will be an hour before the service. The family requests that guests wear masks and observe social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.. Graveside services will be at the Clinton Family Cemetery in the Epley Community, Lamar County, MS with Military Rites performed by the VFW Post 3036. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS is in charge of arrangements.