Howard County, MD

Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Opportunities at Howard Community College

By HowardCommunityCollege
Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that life under COVID-19 has been extremely challenging, especially if you’ve lost your job, had reduced work hours, or haven’t been able to find a new job. Did you know the Governor of the State of Maryland has established a fund to help Maryland residents who have been impacted by COVID-19 enroll in workforce training programs? Funding provides tuition and fee scholarships for programs and students who are eligible. Join us on August 3 to learn about how GEER may be able to help you get back into the workforce.

