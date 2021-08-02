Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooreville, MS

McKinney, Jeane

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIla Jeane McKinney, 87, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Baldwyn Rehab Facility. She was born July 24, 1934 to Ben and Fannie McKinney of Mooreville. She graduated from Mooreville High School where she was valedictorian in 1953. Jeane kept children in her home for many years. She was later employed by Savings Oil Company and Hancock Fabrics Incorporated. She was a longtime member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. Jeane is survived by her nieces, Becky Jackson (Ricky) of Tupelo, Betty Womack (Ralph) of DeKalb, and Betty Whitten of Blue Springs. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Joyce McKinney and Johnnie Whitten; and a nephew, Joe Phil Whitten. Graveside services were held Monday, August 2, 2021 at Dorsey Cemetery with Rev. Frank Panzrino officiating. Memorials may be made to The Sanctuary Hospice House, Post Office Box 2177, Tupelo MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tupelo, MS
Obituaries
City
Mooreville, MS
City
Blue Springs, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Mooreville High School#Savings Oil Company#Post Office Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy