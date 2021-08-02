Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Phillips, Zena

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Zena Faye King Phillips, 90, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Longwood Community Living Center. She was born April 18, 1931, in Prentiss County to B.F. and Cora Eldridge King. She retired after many years of service as a seamstress for Red Cappe Industries. She taught Sunday school at Jones Chapel Freewill Baptist Church for a number of years. She loved flowers, being outdoors, and working in her yard. She was an excellent cook known for her chicken and dressing. She lived daily the words of Psalm 118:24: "This is the day, which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be 'happy' in it." Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 5, at the Liberty Memorial Gardens near Booneville. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include one son, William Larry Phillips of Booneville; two daughters, Anita Goodgine (Ray) of Tiptonville, TN, and Janice McBunch (Mike) of Booneville; two brothers, Chester "Cotton" King of the Altitude community and James "Sonny" King (Mary) of Jacinto; one sister, Marjorie Chase (Thomas) of Thrasher; eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Stewart; five brothers, Carmon King, Doyle King, Jimmy King, Cecil Randal King, and Benny King; three sisters, Hester Jones, Marie Parker, and Dorothy McCoy; and her parents. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at Liberty Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared with Zena's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Stewart
Person
Jimmy King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Cappe Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy