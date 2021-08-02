Phillips, Zena

Zena Faye King Phillips, 90, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Longwood Community Living Center. She was born April 18, 1931, in Prentiss County to B.F. and Cora Eldridge King. She retired after many years of service as a seamstress for Red Cappe Industries. She taught Sunday school at Jones Chapel Freewill Baptist Church for a number of years. She loved flowers, being outdoors, and working in her yard. She was an excellent cook known for her chicken and dressing. She lived daily the words of Psalm 118:24: "This is the day, which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be 'happy' in it." Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 5, at the Liberty Memorial Gardens near Booneville. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include one son, William Larry Phillips of Booneville; two daughters, Anita Goodgine (Ray) of Tiptonville, TN, and Janice McBunch (Mike) of Booneville; two brothers, Chester "Cotton" King of the Altitude community and James "Sonny" King (Mary) of Jacinto; one sister, Marjorie Chase (Thomas) of Thrasher; eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Stewart; five brothers, Carmon King, Doyle King, Jimmy King, Cecil Randal King, and Benny King; three sisters, Hester Jones, Marie Parker, and Dorothy McCoy; and her parents. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at Liberty Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared with Zena's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.