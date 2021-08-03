Bungie and Ubisoft Bring Lawsuit Against Cheat Manufacturer Ring-1
Bungie and Ubisoft have filed a new lawsuit in the United States District Court Northern District of California against Ring-1, a company that offers cheat subscriptions for Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege. In addition to these games, Ring-1 apparently offers similar packages for a number of other titles, including PUBG, Escape from Tarkov, and Dead by Daylight. For a monthly fee, subscribers are able to acquire a number of different cheats for a specific game, allowing them significant advantages. The cheats include aimbots, infinite ammo, and more. Making things even more frustrating, these packages also come with hardware ID spoofers, allowing them to circumvent potential bans.comicbook.com
