Booneville, MS

Pounds, Genie

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenie Smith Pounds, 91, of Booneville, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Woman's Club, Junior Auxiliary, and the Magnolia Tennis Club of Columbus, MS. She loved playing the piano, singing in the church choir, bird watching, playing bridge, working in her flowers, playing tennis, traveling, and reading. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at First United Methodist Church with Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Angela Via (George) and Mary Dean Stone (Marv); grandchildren, Genie Alice Bruce (Jim), Mary Margaret Wilkerson (Chase) and Billy Stone; great grandchildren, Loretta Mae Bruce and Lucy Daniel Wilkerson; sister-in-law, Gloria Smith; and a dear friend Ophie Lucille Anderson. The family would like to express their gratitude to all nurses and staff at Baldwyn Nursing Facility for their wonderful care. Pallbearers will be Chase Wilkerson, Jim Bruce, Hal Hughes, Bob Storey, Jeff Williams, Gary Cartwright and James Bethay. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the The Palmer Home for children in Columbus, MS, P.O. Box 746 Columbus, MS 39703 and the Building Fund for First United Methodist Church Booneville. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

