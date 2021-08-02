Cancel
Sandborn, Mary A.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTupelo, Ms.-Mary A. Sandborn, 94, of Jonesboro, Arkansas passed away August 1, 2021 as result of a sudden illness. Born October 25, 1926 to Ferdinand and Sadie (Wilcox) Wohlscheid in Portland, Michigan, she was a member of Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church of Jonesboro. Mary loved crossword puzzles, drawing, painting, beautiful flowers, game shows, shopping, little babies, her morning coffee but most of all, God. She was very independent minded. Mary was a mother of 10 but raised and babysat many others. Mary had a great sense of humor along with her own very unique hearty laugh. She is survived by nine children. Dave Sandborn (Joe) of Jonesboro AR, Joy Sandborn of Lansing MI, Mike (Judy) Sandborn of San Jose CA, Scamdra (J) Fartsell of Swifton AR, Ricky S. of Jonesboro AR, Steven L. Sandborn (Rose) of Saltillo MS. Georgia Sandborn of Jonesboro AR, Lon Sandborn (Amanda) of Atlanta GA and Tim Sandborn (Monica) of Jonesboro AR. 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. One sister, Gwendolyn Bentley of Michigan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Sadie Wohlscheid, her husband Louis E. Sandborn, a daughter, Gwendolyn M. Sandborn, 2 grandsons Michael and David Sandborn, 3 brothers and 5 sisters. She will be greatly missed by us all. She is now at peace in Heaven. Due to covid, final arrangements are incomplete. For the latest contact Gregg- Langford Bookout Funeral Directors, Jonesboro ark. (870 935-5566). Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo assisted with local arrangements.

