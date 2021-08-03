Cancel
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Goku Black Fierce Fem Spin

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne fierce Dragon Ball Super cosplay has given Goku Black an awesome fem spin! Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise has debuted a number of popular villains from over the decades of its run thus far, but things really took a different turn when Dragon Ball Super took things to a whole new level and introduced an "evil" version of Goku. This is something pop culture stories have played with dozens of times, and in Dragon Ball it presented a unique kind of opponent as Goku's evil counterpart, Goku Black, was not only as strong as the hero, but amplified through godly power.

Akira Toriyama
