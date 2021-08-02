Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

He barely survived a bout of COVID-19. Now the Delta variant looms

By Paul Sisson San Diego Union-Tribune
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuYF1_0bFmazR200
David Arellano does physical therapy at Spine & Sport Physical Therapy in El Cajon. (Jarrod Valliere / San Diego Union-Tribune)

SAN DIEGO — The coronavirus played a nasty trick on David Arellano.

When doctors put him into a medically induced coma on April 13 because of a life-threatening case of COVID-19, the Alpha variant of the virus held sway. But by the time they started weaning him off sedatives on May 23, the strain gaining dominance was a new version, first identified in India, called the Delta variant.

The new variant, Arellano quickly learned, is mutated enough that the antibodies his body built to fend off his previous coronavirus infection don’t work so well against it.

His immune system — and the immune systems of all those who fought off the virus before Delta arrived — is aimed at the past, like bottles of expired medicine.

It is particularly disheartening news for a man who nearly died on a ventilator at Sharp Grossmont Hospital after COVID-19 attacked his lungs, then turned into pneumonia.

“It’s very disappointing because I, at the time, knowing that I have the actual COVID antibodies [thought,] ‘OK, I’m protected,’” Arellano said. “In reality, I’m not, because I’m still vulnerable to the Delta variant, and I don’t feel that I really have any protection.

“It’s scary; I do not want to go through this again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBEf5_0bFmazR200
Physical therapist Andrew Duong puts ankle weights on David Arellano during a therapy session at Spine & Sport Physical Therapy. (Jarrod Valliere / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Though data are scarce on how many Delta-related reinfections have occurred among those with natural immunity to previously dominant variants, researchers have increasingly observed Delta’s evasive abilities.

A study published last month in the medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases reviewed 106 recent papers that examined the levels of antibody effectiveness after natural infection and vaccination. The researchers concluded that while natural immunity seemed to protect well against the Alpha variant — first detected in the United Kingdom — it “lost significant potency” against Delta and variants of concern identified in Brazil and South Africa.

The analysis found that antibodies created by mRNA vaccines such as the two-dose shots from Pfizer and Moderna were able to create significant concentrations of protective antibodies “against all variants of concern.”

But it is also becoming increasingly clear that a single dose of mRNA vaccine, which offered significant protection against previous variants, is just not enough to protect against Delta.

Another study, published last week by British researchers in the New England Journal of Medicine, documented significantly better antibody protection among those who received two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Single-dose effectiveness against the Delta variant is estimated at 35.6% for the Pfizer vaccine but jumps to 88% after a second shot.

Arellano has not had an opportunity to get his first shot. He suspects he got infected while returning from a trip to Costa Rica with his fiancee, Betty Lemos, in late March. Though he said they wore their masks at all times, they were surprised to find themselves surrounded by crowds of unmasked young adults on spring break while changing planes at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Both started experiencing symptoms shortly after getting home.

Neither qualified for vaccination before leaving for their trip, and though age-based criteria changed by early April, Arellano was already infected. Lemos, who said she had a very mild case, was able to get her shots by mid-April.

Bad timing has kept Arellano from following suit. Doctors, he said, have not cleared him to get his first shot because his body has not yet recovered enough from the ravages of weeks spent in a hospital bed on a ventilator.

And so he waits for the OK, all along knowing that, while his previous infection does convey some protection against Delta, it is not nearly as strong as what he would get by being fully vaccinated.

And it’s not as though he can just hide out at home in the meantime.

To recover, he needs to make regular rehab visits to a physical therapy center in El Cajon, not to mention myriad follow-up appointments with doctors who assess his recovery progress and will make the call on when he is vaccine-ready.

He has no choice but to venture out into the world, one that increasingly wants nothing to do with mask-wearing, even at a time when Delta has pushed San Diego County’s new case totals past 700 per day.

And he knows that, once he is cleared for vaccination, the protection will be far from immediate. Depending on which type of vaccine he receives, he will have to wait three or four weeks for his second shot, and full immunity will not arrive until two weeks after that.

That’s a five- or six-week wait, a clock that ticks down quite slowly for someone whose doctors told him when he was discharged from the hospital that he nearly did not make it through his first coronavirus bout.

Moving through the world carrying that kind of weight, Arellano said, is a particular kind of heavy.

“It’s not only uncomfortable, but it’s literally spooky,” he said.

The specific details of Arellano’s situation — being sedated because of COVID-19 infection when it became his turn to get vaccinated, then unable to do so during the months-long recovery process — make his predicament rare. But Dr. Eric McDonald, San Diego County’s chief medical officer and a key figure in the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, noted that there are plenty of people who can’t be vaccinated for various reasons, whether because they’re undergoing cancer treatment or because they suffer from diseases related to the immune system.

“Getting vaccinated is not just about yourself,” McDonald said. “He is a good example of somebody who, for good medical reasons, has to wait until he can get vaccinated to have better protection than he has now.”

Those who are able to get their shots and are refusing to do so confound Arellano.

Many in recent weeks and months have said they would prefer to just become infected and get it over with rather than get vaccinated. Most, they say, come through just fine with minimal symptoms and no trip to the hospital.

And that’s technically true. County records show that, while the hospitalization rate has been 4.7% for the unvaccinated since Jan. 1 compared with 1% for the fully vaccinated, it also means that 95.3% of the 115,382 unvaccinated people who have tested positive this year have not needed significant medical intervention.

Last week, as Arellano readied to do the complex stretches and lifts that have been necessary to rebuild a body that could not stand when he regained consciousness, he said he once understood that line of reasoning but can no longer accept it. Rolling the dice on this disease just does not seem worth it from where he stands.

Today, more than three months after they put him under, Arellano said he still lives with pain daily. He still travels with an oxygen tank just in case, and he cannot forget the indignities that awaited him after his doctors finally took him off sedation medications. Most don’t realize, he said, just how helpless a person is after weeks or months of paralysis. Muscles are so wasted that there is no room for personal dignity. Even going to the bathroom and bathing require the help of trained professionals.

Formerly a ramp worker at San Diego International Airport who was furloughed in 2020 because of the pandemic’s effects on the travel industry, Arellano said, he was not in bad shape when COVID-19 struck. His job kept him moving all day, guiding planes to their gates and moving baggage where it needed to go. But that did not spare him from a severe infection.

“I’ve always been healthy, had no preexisting diseases, and it got me, it got me hard,” he said. “You could be one of those people who get infected by this virus, and then there is no time to reconsider getting the vaccine.”

Sisson writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
41K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Arellano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19#Paralysis#Sharp Grossmont Hospital#Covid#British#Uncomfortabl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Is Moderna's COVID Vaccine Holding Up Against Variants?

The biggest COVID-19 story right now is the rise of new coronavirus strains, especially the highly contagious Delta variant. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) recently reported data about its COVID vaccine and several coronavirus variants. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 30, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss these results and what they might mean for investors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Just Said Doing This "Strongly" Boosts Protection From Delta Variant

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Between Pfizer Doses, You May Be Safer From the Delta Variant

Not everyone receives the same level of protection from their COVID shots, even those who got the same vaccine. Studies have shown that anything from your age to your underlying health conditions could lower your immune response. And with breakthrough infections seemingly occurring more often as the Delta variant spreads through the U.S., vaccinated people are becoming more concerned about how strong their immune response to the vaccine was. Fortunately, new research has found that certain factors may boost your protection after vaccination—even against the Delta variant. Now, a new study out of the U.K. has determined that some Pfizer recipients may be more protected against the Delta variant, depending on how they spaced out their doses.
ShoppingPosted by
The Oregonian

N95 and KN95 face masks, respirators on sale: Where to find them at best prices as COVID-19 cases surge amid Delta variant

With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise amid the spread of the more contagious and more dangerous Delta variant, we’re circling back around to remind our readers that it might be time to either replenish your supply of face masks to help slow the spread of the virus that has gripped the world for over a year now. Since coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon, the need for measures such as frequent hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks or respirators in public - both indoors and outdoors - continues to be paramount in order to help to slow the spread of the deadly virus.
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
WorldPosted by
The Week

Israeli data suggest infected, vaccinated individuals have low chance of spreading COVID-19

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's director of public health services, had some bad news and good news for CBS' John Dickerson on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation. Preis told Dickerson that Israel, which has served as one of the best test cases for how COVID-19 vaccinations work in the real world because it vaccinated its population early and often, has found that about 50 percent of the people testing positive for COVID-19 right now are fully immunized, though she clarified that the vaccines are still highly effective at preventing severe disease.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

We may finally know why the delta variant of coronavirus is so infectious

People infected with the delta variant of the novel coronavirus may be carrying more than a thousand times more virus particles and may test positive two days earlier than those infected with the original SARS-CoV-2, according to an early new study. The study has not been peer reviewed and looked at only a small number of cases in China, but if the results can be confirmed, they may explain, at least in part, why the delta variant is so much more infectious.
Florida StatePosted by
Fortune

Another COVID-19 variant has shown up in Florida as Delta rages on

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy